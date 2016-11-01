Voters going to polls frustrated

I wonder how many Americans felt like I did when I voted last week. I was disappointed and sad.

For me, one candidate has temperament issues and seems unwilling or unable to control his own behavior. The other candidate has honesty and judgment issues and seems all too willing to ignore them and expects others to do the same. Probably even more important, neither candidate seems willing to advocate for the very tough, painful and unpopular steps that will be necessary to alter the course we are on.

It these two candidates are what is yielded by the two major parties and our money- and lobbyist-driven campaign system, we badly need to demand public financing, congressional term limits and lobbying reform.

The nomination of Donald Trump suggests that many Americans are frustrated with the status quo. The surge of Bernie Sanders and the tepid support of Hillary Clinton further illustrate this frustration.

Clinton will win this election, but more than likely she will “stay the course,” as will Trump, if he wins. That should disappoint and frustrate Americans.