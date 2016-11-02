Boy, 16, injured in rollover crash dies at hospital

A 16-year-old boy injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Oct. 26 has died at the hospital, according to Metro Police.

Noe Mosqueda De La Pena of Las Vegas died Friday of blunt force head trauma, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said.

The teen was behind the wheel of a minivan that ran a stop sign at Carey Avenue and Christy Lane before plowing into a fence, hitting a brick post and rolling over, police said.

He was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.