Bundy brothers leave Oregon jail for Nevada

Rick Bowmer / AP

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ammon and Ryan Bundy are being transferred from an Oregon jail to Nevada, where they will be tried early next year on charges stemming from a 2014 standoff with federal agents near their father's ranch.

The Multnomah County Jail roster shows the brothers left the downtown Portland jail Wednesday morning. They are being flown to Las Vegas, where they face more than a dozen felony charges.

A jury last week acquitted the Bundys and five co-defendants of conspiring to impede Interior Department employees from doing their jobs at a national wildlife refuge in Oregon.

The brothers led an armed occupation of the refuge to call attention to the plight of two imprisoned ranchers and express their opposition to federal government control of Western lands.