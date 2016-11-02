Las Vegas Sun

November 2, 2016

letters to the editor:

Career politicians gum up our system; vote them out

To be honest, I don’t care who is president, or in Congress, for that matter, as long as they have not made a career of politics.

To get elected, career politicians always offer a chicken in every pot, free this, free that. The reality is that nothing is free; somebody other than the politicians ends up paying for it. Our Founding Fathers put in place a system that is flexible enough to encompass pretty much every challenge thrown at it except one: the career politician. The only person who can make this right again is you, the voter.

