Commission passes on endorsing merger of taxi regulators

CARSON CITY — In a preview of the 2017 Legislature, lawmakers haggled today over a recommendation to combine the Taxicab Authority in Las Vegas with the state Transportation Authority. But after an extended discussion, the Legislative Commission decided not to endorse combining the two agencies.

Just the same, Senate Majority Leader Michael Roberson, R-Las Vegas, said he would introduce the bill at the upcoming Legislature.

Robertson, chairman of the Legislative Commission, said those opposed to the recommendation were showing disrespect to the Sunset Subcommittee, which recommended the merger.

The Legislative Commission routinely approves recommendations of studies and then asks for bills to be drafted for the upcoming Legislature. In this case, the report of the Sunset Subcommittee was withdrawn after opposition arose.

Roberson said the commission was breaking with tradition in failing to approve the findings of the study committee.

The Taxicab Authority regulates the cab business in Clark County. The state Transportation Authority has oversight of taxis in the rest of Nevada and other modes of transportation, such as trucking and limousines. Both agencies are under the state Department of Business and Industry.