Construction wraps up on $46.4 million Flamingo Road project

As orange cones continue their assault on freeways throughout the valley, a main local surface artery returns to normal this week.

Seventeen months of construction on the 14-mile Flamingo Road corridor wrapped up last week. Officials with the Regional Transportation Commission hope the work will improve traffic flow and public transit along one of the valley’s most-traveled east-west roadways.

“This is an important project for not only those who live, work and play along the corridor, but for everyone who travels it,” RTC General Manager Tina Quigley said.

Flamingo represents the busiest public-transit route in RTC’s system, with more than 12,000 daily bus riders. Estimates also show more than 90,000 vehicles use Flamingo Road every day.

Improvements completed in the $46.4 million project include dedicated bus and bike lanes, improved pedestrian crosswalks, upgraded traffic signals and intersections, and more than 100 new bus shelters. Repaving work took place in some sections between Jimmy Durante Boulevard, just east of Boulder Highway, and Grand Canyon Drive.

Motorists will need the relief on surface streets as major projects continue on all three valley freeways. Project Neon’s “car-nado” severely restricts access from Interstate 15 in both directions to U.S. 95 North through February 2017, and the project’s overall scope of work will not be completed until 2019. Construction on the Airport Connector and 215 Beltway continues through fall 2017 as well, causing lane restrictions and intermittent closures.