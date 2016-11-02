Court upholds Lake Tahoe environmental plan

CARSON CITY — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled today that an environmental plan 10 years in the making is adequate to protect the water quality and forest at Lake Tahoe.

The court, in a unanimous decision, ruled in favor of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, which was sued by the Sierra Club and Friends of The West Shore.

The court said the plan by the bistate agency would limit development and preserve the clarity of the lake that sits in California and Nevada.

The Sierra Club and Friends of The West Shore maintained the plan was flawed and that the planning agency has done a poor job in the past in maintaining the lake’s beauty, according to court records.

But the court said the environmental plan adequately addressed soil conservation and water quality.

The case involved one of several lawsuits filed by conservation groups trying to stiffen development requirements and preserve the blue waters of Lake Tahoe.

The final plan was adopted in 2012, allowing some development but limiting it where soil erosion would dirty the waters of the lake.