Deliberations underway in Rolling Stone defamation trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jurors have begun deliberating in the $7.5 million defamation trial against Rolling Stone magazine over its retracted story about a brutal gang rape at the University of Virginia.

Local media organizations report that deliberations were underway on Wednesday.

University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo says the 2014 article portrayed her as a villain who discouraged the woman identified only as Jackie from reporting her alleged sexual assault to police. A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie's claims about her assault.

Jurors heard closing arguments on Tuesday after listening to more than two weeks' worth of evidence. Jurors will first decide whether the statements in the article defamed Eramo. If they rule in her favor, they will then consider how much money she deserves in damages.