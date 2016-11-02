Federal judge in Las Vegas to hear voter intimidation arguments

Democrats in Nevada are citing post-Civil War voter intimidation by the Ku Klux Klan in a bid to get a federal judge in Las Vegas to order Donald Trump supporters not to harass voters at polls next Tuesday.

Documents filed ahead of a Wednesday court hearing accuse the Nevada Republican Party, the Trump campaign, Roger Stone and his group called "Stop the Steal" of "vigilante voter intimidation" in Nevada, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Attorneys for the Democratic Party want U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware in Las Vegas to issue a temporary restraining order to GOP supporters.

The request says Stone and Stop the Steal Inc. want Trump supporters to participate in "exit polling" targeting nine Democratic-leaning cities with large non-white populations, including Las Vegas.

Stone and Nevada Republican Party officials call the lawsuit a partisan stunt.

The Nevada hearing is the first in the four states. Another is set Thursday in Phoenix.