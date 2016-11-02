Las Vegas Sun

November 2, 2016

Police seek man in business suit who robbed east-valley bank

A suit-wearing, gun-toting man who robbed an east valley U.S. Bank branch Tuesday is being sought by Metro Police.

Officers were called about noon to the bank in the 2800 block of Desert Inn Road, near McLeod Drive, police said.

The man, who was armed with a long gun, fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. He may have been in a white, older-model sedan.

The suspect was described as a thin-build white man between ages 25 and 30, who stands between 5-feet-10 and 6 feet, police said.

He wore a dark suit, a surgical mask, sunglasses and a black ball cap, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

