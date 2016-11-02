Rousey: UFC 207 title shot in Las Vegas will be among her last fights

Andy Brownbill / AP

BURBANK, Calif. — Ronda Rousey says her bantamweight title shot against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 will be one of her final mixed martial arts bouts.

Rousey spoke about her fight Tuesday during an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

The 29-year-old Olympic judo medalist hasn't fought since November 2015, when she lost her title to Holly Holm.

When asked how much longer she will continue fighting, Rousey replied: "Not that long."

"I'm wrapping it up," Rousey added. "This is definitely one of my last fights, so everyone better watch, because the show isn't going to be around forever."

Rousey (12-1) said she has been training twice a day since early August for her comeback bout. She will face Nunes (13-4) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 30.

Rousey became one of the world's most famous female athletes and a top pay-per-view draw during her meteoric MMA rise. She was the first women's bantamweight champion in UFC history, and she defended her belt six times before her stunning loss to Holm in Australia.

The 135-pound title has changed hands twice since Rousey's defeat. Nunes won it with a first-round stoppage of Miesha Tate at UFC 200 in July.

Rousey described the month-to-month rigors of training as the most difficult part of a fighting career.

"I think it's more the buildup that's more tiring than anything else," Rousey said. "It's the weeks and weeks of buildup beforehand, where you know you're fighting this one person, and it's like this showdown and the most important thing in your whole life, and then millions of people are watching. It's that buildup for weeks on end. If (the fight) happened right now, I wouldn't be nervous. It's the waiting."

Rousey has taken several acting jobs in the past few years. She also spoke about a comfortable personal life with her boyfriend, UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.

"He's got me domesticated now, a little bit," Rousey said.

Rousey even confirmed she is in a knitting club with actor Kat Dennings, dubbed The Yarn and the Restless.