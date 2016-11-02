Shooting in Memphis park leaves 1 teen dead, 5 wounded

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of people wearing bandanas over their faces opened fire Tuesday night on another group at a park, killing a 16-year-old girl and wounding five others, authorities said.

The shooting about 8:15 p.m. CDT at Zodiac Park "possibly stemmed from an ongoing disagreement," police said. The suspects fled in a vehicle.

Four females were wounded and one male was shot. He was in critical condition at a hospital.

Chester Anderson and Phillip Glayson were taking a walk when they heard gunfire.

"I'm guessing 15 to 17 shots," Anderson told The Commercial-Appeal (http://memne.ws/2fcwyo9).

Witnesses said they saw large groups of young people fleeing the scene. Some of them, Glayson said, were in upscale cars, including a BMW.

"We just saw a lot of people coming out of the park, running from gunfire," said Glayson, who called 911. "The whole neighborhood heard the shots."

Police cordoned off a section of the park, including a parking area that appeared to be where the shooting took place. Neighbors said the parking area is never closed off at night, and that it's often the scene of suspicious activity.