November 2, 2016

Smoke near Bonanza and Mojave from firefighter training

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is training a new class of firefighters today and tomorrow, so expect to see smoke near Bonanza and Mojave roads.

As the recruits go through orientation, there will be simulated fires, fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

“Sometimes, people see smoke in the sky and they get worried, so I always give them the heads up ahead of time,” Szymanski said.

The smoke should be light and the wind will help the smoke dissipate quickly, he said.

