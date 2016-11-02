Stolen base means free Taco Bell for everyone

Gene J. Puskar / AP

Before you sit down for tonight’s final game of the World Series between the Cubs and Indians, stop by Taco Bell and pick up a free taco — compliments of Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor.

It’s part of the “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion by Taco Bell that awards anyone a free Doritos Locos taco if a base is stolen during the World Series.

Lindor stole second base in the bottom of the first inning during Game 1 of the series.

Tacos will be handed out from 2 to 6 p.m. today at restaurants around the valley. The limit is one per person.