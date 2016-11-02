Stolen base means free Taco Bell for everyone

Gene J. Puskar / AP
Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 | 12:08 p.m.
Before you sit down for tonight’s final game of the World Series between the Cubs and Indians, stop by Taco Bell and pick up a free taco — compliments of Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor.
It’s part of the “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion by Taco Bell that awards anyone a free Doritos Locos taco if a base is stolen during the World Series.
Lindor stole second base in the bottom of the first inning during Game 1 of the series.
Tacos will be handed out from 2 to 6 p.m. today at restaurants around the valley. The limit is one per person.