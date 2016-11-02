Las Vegas Sun

November 2, 2016

Currently: 70° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Stolen base means free Taco Bell for everyone

Image

Gene J. Puskar / AP

This Friday, May 23, 2014, photo shows the sign at a Taco Bell in Mount Lebanon, Pa.

By (contact)

Before you sit down for tonight’s final game of the World Series between the Cubs and Indians, stop by Taco Bell and pick up a free taco — compliments of Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor.

It’s part of the “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion by Taco Bell that awards anyone a free Doritos Locos taco if a base is stolen during the World Series.

Lindor stole second base in the bottom of the first inning during Game 1 of the series.

Tacos will be handed out from 2 to 6 p.m. today at restaurants around the valley. The limit is one per person.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy