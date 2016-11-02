Las Vegas Sun

November 2, 2016

Currently: 63° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

U.S. average fuel economy at record high of 24.8 mpg

Image

Julio Cortez / AP

In this June 30, 2016, file photo, nozzles pump gas into vehicles at a BP gas station in Hoboken, N.J.

DETROIT — Fuel economy is at a record high as new technology helps vehicles lose weight and drive more efficiently.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the fuel economy of 2015 model-year vehicles increased 0.5 mile per gallon to 24.8 miles per gallon.

Mazda had the highest average of 29.6 mpg. Fiat Chrysler had the lowest, at 20.8 mpg.

Most manufacturers improved over 2014, but General Motors and Toyota both had higher fuel economy in 2015 because they produced more trucks.

The EPA says wider use of lighter materials like aluminum is lowering the weight of vehicles, which improves fuel economy.

On average, 2015 vehicles were 25 pounds lighter than 2014 vehicles. They're expected to drop another 50 pounds in 2016.

Improved engines and transmissions are also making vehicles more efficient.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy