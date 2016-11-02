Voters lack time to inform themselves

In a recent letter to the editor, "What, exactly, do voters have to be angry about?” (Las Vegas Sun, Oct. 20), the writer states, “The real problem, which surfaces every election cycle, is the epidemic of stupid voters.” If “stupid” means uninformed, I might agree. How much can one really learn about a political issue or down-ballot candidate from a 30-second sound byte or video clip, especially against the backdrop of the all-too-pervasive “us-them” or “good guys-bad guys” mindset? Are we really the informed electorate that a healthy democracy demands and one that chooses wisely?

Granted, in our workaholic culture — with the working lunch, eating at your desk, eating while you drive, uncompensated overtime and lack of sick days as an option — finding the time to educate oneself about issues and candidates is not always easy. For that matter, neither is finding the time to cultivate a healthy lifestyle that, if undertaken en masse, might contribute to lowering health care costs.

But “chronological challenge” or no, the angry voters who don’t take the time to research issues and candidates have primarily themselves to blame for our real or alleged political, economic, social and other ills.