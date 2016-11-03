Las Vegas Sun

November 3, 2016

1st skill-based slot machines in U.S. launch in Atlantic City

Wayne Parry / AP

Caesars Atlantic City in Atlantic City N.J.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Gamblers can now win — or lose — money on a video game in Atlantic City.

Caesars Entertainment on Wednesday began rolling out the country's first skill-based slot machines at its casinos in the gambling resort.

Players win or lose based on how many robots they destroy in the Danger Arena game.

The machines will usher in a new era of gambling aimed at attracting young people who grew up playing video games.

The machines are targeted to millennials and those who like playing games on social media networks or on their phones and who might be less inclined to play traditional push-button slot machines.

The company will have 21 of the games set up in its three casinos, Bally's, Harrah's and Caesars.

