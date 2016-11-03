Bill Clinton, Donald Trump Jr. and special guests rallying locals to vote early

Joe Janet

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both swung through the Silver State this week encouraging Nevadans to turn out and vote early.

Today, it is their family members who star in each campaign’s final push to get voters to the polls before early voting in Nevada ends Friday evening.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., and an unnamed special guest will rally supporters at a “get out the vote” event at 3:15 p.m. at Ahern Manufacturing, a construction business in Las Vegas. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich also will be in Las Vegas for Trump today at a private campaign event.

Then, former President Bill Clinton — in an only-in-Vegas move — will encourage his wife’s supporters to turn out and vote early at a concert featuring DJ Steve Aoki, a Grammy-nominated artist and Hillary Clinton supporter. No, their appearance won’t be at one of the Strip's nightclubs, where Aoki is a frequent fixture known for dousing clubgoers with Champagne and confetti (and the occasional cake).

The former president and Aoki will be at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion at 6 p.m., in a likely effort to encourage millennials to early vote. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Other artists, from Sara Bareilles to Jay Z, will perform this week in cities across the country as part of Clinton’s “Love Trumps Hate” concert series.

Almost two out of every five registered voters in Nevada have already cast their ballots, either voting in person or by mail. Democrats currently lead Republicans in early voting by almost 33,000 votes.