CCCN and UNLV partner to help Southern Nevadans to quit smoking

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada and UNLV have joined forces to help people who smoke tobacco products kick the habit with their “I Quit For” campaign.

Kicking off in November — Lung Cancer Awareness Month — CCCN has provided four tobacco drop-off bins on the UNLV campus. Two of the bins are located in the Student Union (on the first and second floors) and the remaining two are stationed at Thomas & Mack Center or Sam Boyd Stadium during events.

UNLV is home to more than 27,000 students and 2,900 faculty and staff. The university is located on a 332-acre campus and is classified in the category of Research Universities (high research activity) by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.

“At the heart of this campaign is an effort to keep Southern Nevadans from ever having to visit one of our clinics,” said James Kilber, executive director of CCCN. “Our friends at UNLV have taken an admirable step to positively impact the thousands of students and visitors that visit their beautiful campus each day. Together, we’re hoping many in our community choose longevity and their livelihood over an addiction.”

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 1,700 Nevadans will be diagnosed with a form of lung cancer this year. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, accounting for more deaths than colon, breast and prostate cancer deaths combined.

Those planning to quit smoking can drop off any unused tobacco products in the bins. In addition, participants can also make a simple and meaningful “I Quit For” pledge. The pledge encourages attendees to write the name of a child, parent, friend or loved one to whom they are promising to quit smoking, taking the pledge to a symbolic level. They can then snap a photo of themselves with their pledge form and send it to their friends and family members or post on social media with the hashtag #IQuitFor.

Pledge forms are available at each drop-off bin. Additional components of the I Quit For campaign include health-focused messaging shared via on-campus video monitors, university publications and social media. Information about the campaign, tools and resources to help individuals quit smoking and additional pledge forms are available at www.IQuitFor.com.

CCCN recognizes that dropping off tobacco products is only the first step in what can be a difficult process to quit smoking. Those making the “I Quit For” pledge are encouraged to take advantage of the Nevada Tobacco Quitline’s resources by visiting www.nevadatobaccoquitline.com or calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).

Lung cancer research continues to be a focus of CCCN, an award-winning multidisciplinary oncology group comprising medical oncology, hematology, radiation oncology, breast surgery and clinical research. The practice has 16 treatment centers and offices throughout Southern Nevada. CCCN, an affiliate of The US Oncology Network, offers state-of-the-art technologies, the latest advancements in cancer treatment and groundbreaking clinical research trials. The practice participates in more than 170 Phase I, Phase II and Phase III clinical research studies each year and has played a role in developing more than 60 FDA-approved cancer therapies.

Among recent lung cancer trials conducted at CCCN was the immunotherapy compound atezolizumab. The compound is utilized to treat several other types of cancer as well including melanoma, breast, bladder and throat and neck cancers. CCCN was originally one of only six centers in the U.S. for “first in-human” testing and, in 2014, the Food and Drug Administration named the treatment a “breakthrough therapy” before subsequently fully approving it.

As the fight against lung cancer takes center stage this month, there are a number of positive happenings taking place within our local clinics and within our community. But, perhaps none are as powerful as quitting a deadly addiction and telling smoking “I Quit” once and for all.

Dr. Matthew Schwartz is a member of the Radiation Executive Committee of The US Oncology Network and the Clinical Pathways Committee. Dr. Schwartz serves as the chairman of the marketing committee of CCCN, and is the chairman of the board of managers of the Las Vegas Cyberknife.