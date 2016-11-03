Las Vegas Sun

November 3, 2016

Chicago to honor champion Cubs with Friday parade, rally

Todd Mizener/The Rock Island Argus / AP

Chicago Cubs fan Dan Wessel, 79, of Moline, Ill., gives a passing motorist the thumbs up Thursday morning, Nov. 3, 2016, after the driver honked in celebration of the Cubs winning the World Series. Wessel said he brought his homemade Cubs signs out to the corner of 16th Street and 31st Ave., in Moline, because he wanted to savor the moment of the Cubs winning the world championship. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing,” said the die-hard Cubs fan.

CHICAGO — Chicago plans to honor its World Series champion Cubs with a parade and rally on Friday.

The celebration will start about 10 a.m. when the team leaves Wrigley Field and heads for downtown Chicago. The official parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., traveling along Michigan Avenue and then along Columbus Drive near Lake Michigan before heading to Grant Park. Fans are encouraged to line that route.

Officials expect the Cubs motorcade to arrive in Grant Park around noon, when there will be a rally at Hutchinson Field. The rally and parade come two days after the team won its first World Series championship in 108 years.

The city says closed water bottles will be allowed into the rally and food vendors will be on site.

