Harvard suspends men’s soccer team over sexual comments

BOSTON — Harvard University is suspending its men's soccer team for the rest of the season over sexual comments made about members of the women's soccer team.

University President Drew Faust said in a statement Thursday night that an investigation into the 2012 team found that their "appalling" comments were not isolated and have continued through the current season.

The 2012 document uncovered by The Harvard Crimson student newspaper rated the attractiveness of recruits on the women's team and included lewd comments about them. Members of the men's team called it their "scouting report" and circulated it online.

Athletics Director Robert Scalise has sent an email to student athletes announcing that the university will forfeit its remaining games of the season.

The soccer team is currently in first place in the Ivy League.