Keeping promise, man listens to Cubs win at dad’s gravesite

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A North Carolina man drove to his father's gravesite in Indiana to listen to the Chicago Cubs win Game 7 of the World Series, keeping a pledge the men made to each other.

Wayne Williams listened to the Cubs' 10-inning, 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians on his smartphone Wednesday night at his father's grave in the military section of Greenwood Forest Lawn Cemetery in suburban Indianapolis.

His father, also named Wayne Williams, was a Navy veteran. He died in 1980 died at age 53.

The younger Williams told WTHR-TV he and his father had a pact: When the Cubs got into the World Series again, they would listen to the games together.

He kept his promise, sitting in a fold-out chair draped with a Cubs "W'' victory flag.