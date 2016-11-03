Lyon County to install cameras inside all classrooms

YERINGTON — Lyon County schools will soon be equipped with cameras in every classroom.

KRNV-TV reports that the school board voted 5-2 to add cameras to every classroom at all 17 Lyon County School District schools by the end of the year. The move is in hopes of improving safety and security.

The district will install the so-called "SAFE System" through the company Audio Enhancement. Through the SAFE System, teachers are equipped with necklaces with a microphone and several buttons on it.

The microphone will amplify the teacher's voice, so students can better hear instructions. Other buttons on the necklace will allow teachers to trigger silent alarms in case of an emergency. The alarm will also turn on the camera.

The system will cost an estimated $2.5 million to install.