Memory, math competition set for downtown

For math genius Scott Flansburg and dozens of other mentally-gifted individuals set to take over downtown next week, numbers and pictures simply make too much sense.

Flansburg set the Guinness World Record for “Fastest Human Calculator” by correctly adding a randomly selected two-digit number (38) to itself 36 times in 15 seconds without the use of a calculator.

The Las Vegas resident Flansburg will host 162 fellow mental athletes for the Zappos Memoriad Las Vegas Games 2016 next week at the Western in downtown. Sponsored by Zappos and the Downtown Las Vegas project, it’s considered the Olympic Games for “mathletes” such as Flansburg.

Competitors are expected from 27 countries, and will particpate in timed events like finding square roots of 10-digit numbers, multiplying 20-digit numbers and dividing 10-digit numbers by five digit numbers — all in their heads.

Memory and speed readers will also have the chance to showcase their craft from events as complex as 30-digit binary numbers or as simple as a deck of cards.

“These are the best of the best, and they’re looking forward to competing,” Flansburg said. “We’re here to have a great time, share what we know, and show off a little, too.”

Flansburg says this is a growing era for mental proficiency competitions and recognition. Besides the every-four-year Memoriad — held first in 2008 in Istanbul and in 2012 in Antalya, Turkey — there are annual world championships, continental and regional championships for memory, math and speed readers.

Among the notable participants scheduled to appear is Cuba’s Yusnier Viera, “The Human Calendar” who holds the world record for correctly naming the days of the week for 111 dates in 60 seconds. Also attending is U.S. military veteran Ron White, who memorized the names, ranks and hometowns of over 2,300 U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan who died during the war there.

Finally, 24-year-old memory genius Alex Mullen, who became the first American competitor to win the World Memory Championships last year in China, will be looking to add Memoriad gold to his growing resume. Four-time U.S. Memory champion Nelson Charles Dellis should also contend for a spot on the Memoriad podium.

“They’re like the LeBron James of mental calculations, they have the ability to do amazing things with their heads. But there are not enough people celebrating that,” said Zappos spokesman Tyler Williams. “We want to celebrate these underdogs and treat them like Olympians.”

Participants will compete in 32 competition categories for $1,500 gold medal prizes, $750 for silver and $500 for bronze. They’ll receive free rooms at the Golden Nugget and discounts at Downtown Las Vegas Project restaurants.

The Memoriad starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday and runs through Nov. 10. Special events, such as an open-to-the-public talent show on from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m Wednesday and a Veteran’s Day presentation Nov. 11 of a “Memory Wall” with the full names of all deceased soldiers during the Afghanistan War, will be free of charge.

