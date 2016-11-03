Obama invites World Series champion Cubs to White House

David J. Phillip / AP

MIAMI — President Barack Obama has invited the World Series champion Chicago Cubs to visit him at the White House.

The team will have to make travel arrangements quickly, though, because Obama leaves office in mid-January. The White House said the invitation was being extended "in real time."

The president tweeted the invitation early Thursday, shortly after the Cubs won their first championship since 1908. They defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in 10 innings.

"It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave?"

The Cubs aren't Obama's preferred baseball team; his loyalties lie with the White Sox.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz said Obama rooted for the Cubs because he's from Chicago and the White Sox didn't make it to the championship. He said Obama "watched the game in full" after arriving at his hotel in Miami late Wednesday after a day of campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Obama congratulated the Cubs at another Clinton rally Thursday. He said he had heard someone explain on television that when the Cubs last won the World Series, inventor Thomas Edison was alive and sliced bread wasn't invented yet.

"This is actually, for Cubs fans, the greatest thing since sliced bread," Obama said.