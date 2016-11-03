Woman accused of murder, abuse in child’s death

Metro Police arrested a woman two weeks after responding to the death of a 2-year-old girl at a south valley apartment complex, according to booking logs.

Diana Eldridge, 23, was arrested Wednesday and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder and two counts of child abuse and neglect, jail records show.

Officers responded to a report of dead body shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 18 at the complex at 5400 S. Maryland Parkway, south of Russell Road, according to police call logs.

The girl was identified as Jasmine Sherfield of Las Vegas, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said. The child’s cause of death was not released.

Information about the relation between Eldridge and the girl was not immediately available.