Basic beats Eldorado to bring on revenge game with Foothill in playoffs

Nothing stings like blowing a three-touchdown lead to a rival.

Basic will have the rare opportunity to eradicate the feeling next Friday when it hosts Foothill in the second round of the Sunrise Region Playoffs. The Wolves beat Eldorado 54-14 Friday night to earn a second shot against Foothill, which pulled off a stunning 37-35 comeback win in the annual Battle for Boulder Highway two weeks ago.

“We know it’s going to be a huge game and everyone is excited about it,” Basic coach Jeff Cahill said. “We’re going to be rocking on this side of town.”

There was no suspense in the Wolves advancing out of the first round. They led 41-7 at halftime behind three touchdowns from senior quarterback Aaron McAllister — two passing and one rushing.

Senior Frank Harris and junior Jordan Gallegos caught the scoring receptions. Freshman backup Paul Myro picked up where McAllister left off, throwing two touchdowns in the second half as Basic rested its starters.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.