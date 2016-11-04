Chaparral avenges earlier loss to Virgin Valley, advances to state semifinals

Last season Chaparral High shocked the city with a playoff upset over the heavily favored Faith Lutheran Crusaders.

Friday night the Cowboys were back at it, knocking off the top-seeded Virgin Valley Bulldogs 34-16.

“We focused our minds on pushing the extra mile,” said coach Paul Nihipali. “Jacob Ford did a great job running the ball and (Santiago Vialpando) did a great job running the offense.”

The teams traded leads throughout the first half, and Virgin Valley led 16-7 after a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown by Cesar Zarate.

Ford punched in a 2-yard score to close the gap, and TyRay Collins took a 51-yard run to the house to put Chaparral up for good.

Ford carried the ball 25 times for 95 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cowboys.

Vialpando completed 18-of-22 passes for 208 yards and a score, and found six different receivers.

“We designed that just to take off a little pressure on (Devin) Gaddy and Kentrell (Petite),” Nihipali said. “We have a lot more skill players on this team.”

With the win, the Cowboys avenged their 13-7 loss to Virgin Valley on Oct. 14 and advanced to the state semifinals for the second straight season.

Chaparral will travel north to play undefeated Spring Creek (10-0) at 1 p.m. next Saturday.