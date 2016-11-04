Las Vegas Sun

November 5, 2016

Currently: 66° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Chaparral avenges earlier loss to Virgin Valley, advances to state semifinals

Image

Christopher DeVargas

Members of the Chaparral High football team pose for a photo at the Las Vegas Sun’s high school football media day July 20, 2016 at the South Point. They include, from left, Santiago Vialpando, Kentrell Petite, Jesus Fernandez, and Jose Bravo.

By (contact)

Related content

Last season Chaparral High shocked the city with a playoff upset over the heavily favored Faith Lutheran Crusaders.

Friday night the Cowboys were back at it, knocking off the top-seeded Virgin Valley Bulldogs 34-16.

“We focused our minds on pushing the extra mile,” said coach Paul Nihipali. “Jacob Ford did a great job running the ball and (Santiago Vialpando) did a great job running the offense.”

The teams traded leads throughout the first half, and Virgin Valley led 16-7 after a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown by Cesar Zarate.

Ford punched in a 2-yard score to close the gap, and TyRay Collins took a 51-yard run to the house to put Chaparral up for good.

Ford carried the ball 25 times for 95 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cowboys.

Vialpando completed 18-of-22 passes for 208 yards and a score, and found six different receivers.

“We designed that just to take off a little pressure on (Devin) Gaddy and Kentrell (Petite),” Nihipali said. “We have a lot more skill players on this team.”

With the win, the Cowboys avenged their 13-7 loss to Virgin Valley on Oct. 14 and advanced to the state semifinals for the second straight season.

Chaparral will travel north to play undefeated Spring Creek (10-0) at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy