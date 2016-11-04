Cop who killed motorist was wearing Confederate flag T-shirt

Cara Owsley/The Cincinnati Enquirer / AP

CINCINNATI — A white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist was wearing a T-shirt with a picture of a Confederate flag on it at the time of the shooting, according to evidence presented at the officer's trial Friday.

A photo of the black T-shirt with an image of the flag and the words "Great Smoky Mountains" was displayed during testimony from a crime scene technician.

Former Officer Ray Tensing, who was fired after the shooting, contends he was dragged by the car driven by victim Sam DuBose. A prosecution expert witness said Tensing's body camera video of the shooting contradicts his argument.

Early Friday afternoon, Hamilton County Court Judge Megan Shanahan recessed for the weekend after ordering lawyers on both sides not to talk about the trial.

She cited only "the issues that have arisen" in explaining her decision. Testimony resumes Monday.

Shanahan's order followed a late morning trial delay after the Cincinnati Enquirer requested questionnaires filled out by the jury. Shanahan said she would grant the request with identifying information redacted.

The Enquirer reported later it had withdrawn the request. Some jurors were reportedly concerned about the release of the questionnaires.

Tensing is charged with fatally shooting DuBose during a routine traffic stop.

A use-of-force expert hired by the prosecution testified Friday that DuBose didn't present a threat to Tensing at the time of the shooting.