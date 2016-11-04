Fight in northeast valley leads to fatal shooting

A fight in the northeast valley Friday night resulted in a shooting that claimed a man's life, according to Metro Police.

The incident took place shortly before 9 p.m near Puebla Street and San Miguel Avenue, Metro Lt. Timothy Hatchett said.

The victim was approached by three people, Hatchett said. A fight ensued and one of them pulled out a firearm and shot him.

He was transported from the neighborhood near Craig Road, east of Lamb Boulevard, to University Medical Center, where he died, Hatchett said.

The slaying remains under investigation, no arrests have been announced and no further details were available as of 9:45 p.m., Hatchett said.

This was Metro's 146th homicide investigation of 2016.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.