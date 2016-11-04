Friday Night Roundup: Desert Pines, Moapa Valley clash again in elimination game

The games haven’t been decided until late in the fourth quarter.

Two years ago, Moapa Valley erased a three-touchdown deficit in the fourth to beat Desert Pines in overtime of the state championship game. Desert Pines fumbled on its first play of overtime to cap Moapa Valley’s come-from-behind win.

In last year’s state quarterfinals, Moapa Valley held on for a 13-12 victory against the Jags. It scored late in the fourth quarter and sealed the victory with an interception.

The rivalry will be renewed tonight at Desert Pines in another elimination game. Both teams have peaked in the final weeks of the season.

Jacob Leavitt has rushed for more than 200 yards in three straight games for the Pirates, who have reached the state championship game nine times in the past 10 seasons. Desert Pines has Division I recruits on both sides of the ball, entering with just one loss and plenty of momentum after mercy-rule wins in consecutive weeks.

Of course, Desert Pines just can’t seem to beat Moapa Valley. Each season, it appears to be better than the Overton school on paper. And each season, Moapa Valley finds a way to win. That includes during the regular season last year when a Desert Pines victory was erased because it had to forfeit for using an ineligible player.

It’s not the lone playoff game of the night.

In the Sunrise Regional quarterfinals, close games are expected between Northeast League champion Canyon Springs and visiting Foothill, and Silverado at Las Vegas High.

In nonplayoff action, Sierra Vista hosts Bishop Gorman in a battle of undefeated teams in the Southwest League. In the Northwest, four teams are contending for the final two playoff spots. And, as fate would have it, they play each other. Palo Verde takes on Centennial, and Legacy tangles with Shadow Ridge.

We’ll keep everyone posted as scores become final. Send us your game detail and photos on Twitter using #702hsfb or #sunstandout.

