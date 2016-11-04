‘ I count now’: First-time voters relish opportunity to make difference

Aura Hernandez walked timidly into the Boulevard mall on Thursday morning with her son Kenneth Martinez at her side as the two prepared to cast their first-ever election ballots as American citizens.

Standing in a white and gray dress with black streaks running down the side, Hernandez, 41, quietly recalled the political turmoil of her youth in Guatemala when residents there were instructed by the government on how to vote.

“You have to vote for the candidate they tell you to,” Hernandez said. “It’s not an option.”

But in Hernandez’s new home country, the standard is different. A naturalized U.S. citizen since earlier this year, Hernandez, who has lived the past 25 years in Las Vegas, was overtaken with emotion.

“It’s beautiful,” she said quietly in Spanish, shortly after stepping out of the voting area. “I count now.”

Tijuana, Mexico, native Maria Elena Castro, who cast her first ballot on Wednesday afternoon, recalled similar frustrations with voting in her home country. Castro, 44, described an atmosphere of "intimidation," where state, local and even federal government officials would toy with residents’ basic amenities to sway the vote.

“They’d cut power, they’d cut water just to create needs in neighborhoods around the election,” Castro explained. “It’d force people to gravitate toward certain candidates.”

Like Hernandez, Castro didn’t believe she had a chance to make a difference in her home country. Voting for the first time as a U.S. citizen, Castro said she and son Christian Rodriguez, another first-time voter, were “adding to the good fight.”

“All I have is my family. While I can’t fight for change in Mexico, I can do it here,” Castro said in Spanish. “So here we're going to fight.”

French-born Clara Villanueva moved to the United States in 1968 and has been a Las Vegas Valley resident since the 1970s. Villanueva, a mother of 10 who works as a slot machine attendant, waited nearly 50 years to become a U.S. citizen but took the final step this year to participate as a first-time voter in what she called “an important election.”

Villanueva — like Hernandez, Martinez, Castro, and several other first time voters interviewed Wednesday — said they’re supporting Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton for a combination of her experience and perceived inadequacies with Republican candidate Donald Trump.

While Trump singles out minorities and hasn’t made many definitive statements on higher education, Clinton’s messages of unity, free college tuition for qualifying families and stronger vocational programs for high school students make the Democratic candidate Villanueva’s preferred choice, she said. Villanueva called such discrepancies between presidential candidates a “big part” in her becoming a citizen and eligible voter this year.

“As you get older, you really start thinking about it,” Villanueva said. “For once I wanted to see a woman U.S. president. I wanted to see someone who would change the world.”

Civic duty

Caacupé, Paraguay, native Rufino Romero, 65, cast his first U.S. election ballot Oct. 24, just two days after early voting opened. A car mechanic and 18-year resident of the Las Vegas Valley, Romero said he felt he was completing his civic duty. He took a picture with his daughter Rosana at the polling site last week to celebrate the occasion.

Romero said that living in the United States has provided him more liberty, confidence, security and happiness as well as access to higher education. Romero believes voting and participating at the polls are important ways to “give back.”

“I feel at home here now, this is my country,” Romero said in Spanish. “The organization of this country is on its own level, it’s very impressive. And we respect that by voting.”

Ditto for Castro, whose family of first-time voters this week includes her 77-year-old mother, also a recently naturalized U.S. citizen, in addition to her son. The three will continue to vote in future elections “as long as we can,” Castro said.

Villanueva said each of her 10 children, ranging in age from 18 to 43, are registered to vote. And while this year will mark the first time Villanueva will also be at the polls, she said she has always encouraged her children to exercise their voting rights.

“I don’t want the kids be lazy about that,” she said.