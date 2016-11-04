Las Vegas Sun

November 4, 2016

Las Vegas woman to head state Division of Mortgage Lending

CARSON CITY — A Las Vegas woman has been named commissioner of the state Division of Mortgage Lending.

Cathy Sheehy, who has 24 years of experience in retail banking, was selected by Bruce Breslow, the director of the state Department of Business and Industry. She will succeed James Westin, who resigned.

Sheehy was a branch manager of a bank in Las Vegas.

Breslow also announced that Scott Whittemore of Las Vegas will become deputy commissioner, replacing Nancy Corbin, who retired. Whittemore has been in real estate development.

