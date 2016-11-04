Last chance: Today marks the end of early voting in Clark County

AP Photo/John Locher

Attention, Clark County voters: Today is the last day of early voting.

If you want to skip Election Day lines, this is your last chance to cast an early ballot. It could be fairly busy at early voting locations, though.

During the 2012 general election, 436,568 people in Southern Nevada participated in early voting. Of those voters, 48,205 people cast their ballots on the final day of early voting.

Officials said about 400,000 people have voted early this year in Clark County.

Below is a list of early voting locations and their hours across the Las Vegas Valley:

• Boulevard mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voting is in east corridor near Christy Candy and rear mall entrance.

• Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voting is in Kohl’s court on first floor.

• Meadows mall, 4300 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas — 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Voting is in Sears court on the first floor.

• Arroyo Market Square, Arroyo Crossing Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard, Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is in trailer in parking lot.

• Blue Diamond Crossing, Blue Diamond Road and Arville Street, Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is in parking lot between Target and Kohl’s.

• Centennial Center, West Tropical Parkway and Centennial Center Boulevard, Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is in trailer in parking lot near Home Depot.

• Deer Springs Town Center, North 5th St. and Dorrell Lane, Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is in trailer in parking lot near Michaels.

• Downtown Summerlin Shopping Center, Sahara Avenue and 215 Beltway, Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is in trailer in parking lot south of Dillard’s.

• Tropicana Beltway Center, South Fort Apache Road and Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is in trailer in parking lot near Lowe’s.

• Silverado Ranch Plaza, Eastern Avenue and East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is in trailer in parking lot near PetSmart.

• Regional Transportation Commission Building at the Clark County Government Center, 600 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is in Room 108 on the first floor.

• East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J St., Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is in Room B.

• Site near Las Vegas Strip, 3550 W. Harmon Ave., Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Albertsons, 3010 W. Ann Road, North Las Vegas — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Albertsons, 1650 N. Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Albertsons, 1001 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Cardenas Market, 4421 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Lowe’s, 2750 E. Craig Road, North Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting is in a trailer in the parking lot.

• Target, 8750 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• UNLV Lied Library, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Library is located on UNLV campus, east of Swenson Street, near Harmon Avenue.

• Veterans Memorial Leisure Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Vons, 45 East Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• West Flamingo Senior Center, 6255 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas — 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Whole Foods Market, 7250 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.