Man, shot in head, walks to convenience store

A man who was shot in the head early this morning walked to a central valley convenience store for help, according to Metro Police.

The man, who was taken to University Medical Center, was expected to survive as of this afternoon, Officer Laura Meltzer said.

Officers were dispatched about 12:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of Van Patten Street, near Sahara Avenue and Joe Brown Drive, she said. After he was shot, the man walked through an alley to the convenience store, where police found him, she said.

The man wasn’t able to provide many details about the shooting, Meltzer said.

No arrests have been made.