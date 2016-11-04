Las Vegas Sun

November 4, 2016

Michael Buble announces 3-year-old son diagnosed with cancer

Kelly McKeon

Michael Buble performs at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014, in downtown Las Vegas.

Michael Buble says his 3-year-old son has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment in the U.S.

The singer and his wife, Argentine TV actress Luisana Lopilato, made the announcement about their son, Noah, on Friday. The singer says in a statement that they are "devastated" by the news. Buble says he and Lopilato "have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well."

Buble didn't say what type of cancer his son has or when he was diagnosed.

The couple also has another son, Elias, who was born in January.

