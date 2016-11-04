Mother arrested in death of 7-year-old son

A second arrest has been made in the death of a 7-year-old boy in the east valley on Sunday, according to Metro Police.

The boy’s mother, Roshaun Malone, 26, was booked today at the Clark County Detention Center on a count of murder, jail logs show.

Police arrested her roommate, Kenneth Leon Robinson Jr., 31, on Sunday. He also faces a count of murder.

Officers were dispatched about 3 p.m. Sunday to an apartment in the 4800 block of Boulder Highway, near Nellis Boulevard, police said.

Richard Findley, 7, was found unresponsive and declared dead at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said. Medical staff found marks and bruising over the boy’s body, according to Robinson’s arrest report.

Robinson initially told detectives Malone tied the boy with shirts and that he slapped him in the head and “popped” him once in the stomach, the report said. He then said he had caused the boy’s injuries and didn’t want Malone to lose her children, the report said.

Malone told detectives she had been sleeping and woke up to find her son tied up, the report said. She said she hadn’t witnessed any abuse that day but had seen Robinson hit the boy in the past, according to the report.

Additional details about Malone’s arrest weren’t immediately available.