Nevada Teacher of the Year is from Minden Elementary School

CARSON CITY — Pamela Ertel, a third-grade teacher at Minden Elementary School, has been named Nevada’s Teacher of the Year.

Ertel will now be entered in the national contest sponsored the Council of Chief State School Officers. The winner will be announced in the spring.

Gov. Brian Sandoval announced the state winner today. Ertel has taught in Nevada Schools for 32 years.

Other finalists were:

• Richard Knoeppel, who teaches architectural design at the Advanced Technologies Academy in Clark County.

• Anne Lenhares, a social studies teacher at Carson Middle School.

• Jerri Kerns, a third-grade teacher at Riverview Elementary School in Lyon County.

• Claritssa Sanchez, social studies teacher at Canyon High School in Clark County.