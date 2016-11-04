Palo Verde rushes past Centennial into playoffs

Jonathan Schofield rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns today for the Palo Verde High football team in a 48-20 win against Centennial to earn the final playoff berth from the Northwest League.

Schofield also had a punt return for a touchdown to help the Panthers close the season on a three-game winning streak.

“We finally stopped beating ourselves and played a complete game,” Palo Verde coach Joe Aznarez said. “Our defense has been phenomenal.”

Bobby Webster had 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries, and Terrill Jimerson amassed 86 yards on the ground with a touchdown.

Palo Verde advances to play Gorman in next week’s Sunset Regional quarterfinals. The Panthers were the last Nevada team to beat Gorman — back in 2008. The schools are a few miles apart in Summerlin to create a natural rivalry. However, with the outcomes being so lopsided in recent years, the game hasn’t included much drama.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21