November 4, 2016

Pennsylvania Wal-Mart employee shot inside store

HERMITAGE, Pa. — An employee at a Pennsylvania Wal-Mart has been shot multiple times inside the store and a suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened late Thursday night inside the Wal-Mart store in Hermitage, about 70 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Police say the victim was taken to a hospital. That person's condition was not immediately available.

Police say the suspect was taken into custody in the parking lot of the store.

Everyone inside the building was evacuated. No other injuries were reported.

Police have not released the names of the victim or the suspected gunman.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

