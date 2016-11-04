Rebels take ‘step forward defensively’ in final exhibition game

UNLV basketball shored up defensive issues and steamrolled New Mexico Highlands 92-66 in its final exhibition game at the Thomas & Mack Center Friday night.

The Runnin’ Rebels led the Cowboys 49-34 at the half then used a 23-6 run fueled by forced turnovers to break the game open in the initial moments of the second half.

“It was very, very clear that we took a step forward defensively,” coach Marvin Menzies said. “We got a lot of deflections and forced turnovers.”

UNLV turned New Mexico Highlands over 27 times, resulting in 35 points.

“We weren’t satisfied how we played in the first game,” senior guard Uche Ofoegbu said. “We knew we needed to improve on the defensive end and today was better. It’s going to be even better going forward.”

Jalen Poyser led the Rebels with 21 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, and put the exclamation point on the win with a two-handed windmill dunk on a breakaway in the second half.

The Rebels led wire to wire, with their largest lead being 34 at the 11:09 mark in the second half.

Kris Clyburn had another solid outing with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 steals.

UNLV had six players in double figures including Tyrell Green (12), Ben Coupet Jr. (11), Christian Jones (10) and Ofoegbu (10).

“We always talk about making the extra pass,” Menzies said. “I thought strategically it was something we could exploit.”

New Mexico Highlands struggled offensively, shooting 35 percent from the field, and 5-of-20 from 3-point range.

“I think we are improving game by game,” Jones said. “Anything we do in practice we need to continue it over into the real games.”

Troy Baxter Jr. emerged as a possible rim protector for UNLV with 6 blocks in only 18 minutes. Baxter also had a couple rim-rocking dunks that brought the sparse crowd to its feet.

“Troy did a really good job on defense,” Menzies said. “He needs to improve on the rebounding a little bit, but we will get there.”

The Rebels, still without big men Dwayne Morgan and Cheickna Dembele who sat out recovering from offseason injuries, were out-rebounded 53-46 and gave up 23 offensive rebounds resulting in 20 second-chance points.

UNLV now has a week off before it hosts South Alabama for the regular-season opener on Nov. 11.

“We are pumped,” Menzies said. “I think the guys understand that it gets real now. The crowd will be significantly different and the energy will be different.”