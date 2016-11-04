Spring Valley prevails in overtime against Durango, claims last playoff spot

The Spring Valley High football season was one play from ending today against Durango. And not just once.

But the Grizzlies kept scoring to extend the game, pulling off a 34-31 win in double overtime to sneak into next week’s playoffs as the Southwest League’s No. 4 seed.

K.C. Moore’s 22-yard field goal were the winning points in the second overtime, but if it weren’t for Moore’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Josh Arredondo and 2-point conversion pass to Noah Williams with 16 seconds remaining, the game wouldn’t have gone into overtime.

“The kids didn’t want their season to end,” Spring Valley coach Marcus Teal said.

Moore passed for 280 yards with touchdown passes for 8 and 19 yards to Williams. Moore also rushed for a 1-yard score and hit a field goal in the first overtime.

Spring Valley trailed 14-0 at halftime.

“We should have been down by 28,” Teal said. “They were just gashing us with their run game. We were able to make a few adjustments at halftime.”

Spring Valley advances to play Arbor View, the Northwest League champions, in next week’s Sunset quarterfinals.

“That is going to be the biggest mountain we have to climb outside of playing Bishop Gorman,” Teal said of Arbor View. “They are the next top dog in this down. It will take something special to beat them.”

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21