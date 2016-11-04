Trump rally speaker rebukes ‘execute her’ call

An introductory speaker at a Donald Trump rally is pushing back against an audience member who shouted "Execute her" about Hillary Clinton.

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu had been discussing the FBI's discovery of emails that may be related to its dormant investigation of Clinton.

That's when a man in the crowd Friday in Atkinson, New Hampshire yelled out "Execute her!" amid chants of "Lock her up!"

While such rhetoric is not unusual at Trump rallies, Sununu paused for a moment to chastise the man.

He said, "No, you don't need that kind of stuff, really and truly. There's a limit to what's acceptable."

Sununu did not support Trump in the primary, but now says that Clinton "makes it damn easy" for him to back his party's nominee.