West valley shooting leaves 1 in serious condition

A person is expected to survive after being shot once in the back in a west valley neighborhood this afternoon, according to Metro Police.

The victim, only described as a male, was standing with several other people near Warren Elementary School, not far from Jones and Charleston boulevards, when gunfire erupted, Metro Lt. Corey Moon said. Officers were called around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was able to run to a nearby neighborhood where he collapsed, Moon said. He was hospitalized in serious condition and was in surgery about 6 p.m.

Detectives were investigating, Moon said.

Further details were not immediately available.