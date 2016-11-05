Browning’s 6 TDs lead No. 4 Washington past California 66-27

Jake Browning threw for 378 yards and six touchdowns to set Washington's single-season record for TD passes, and the fourth-ranked Huskies beat California 66-27 on Saturday night.

John Ross had 208 yards receiving and three scores. Dante Pettis caught three touchdown passes and threw another to lead the Huskies (9-0, 6-0 Pac-12, No. 5 CFP) to their 12th straight win in convincing fashion.

The Bears (4-5, 2-4) had won five straight home games, including victories over ranked Texas and Utah earlier this season. But they were no match for the Huskies, who were far more potent on offense and much stingier on defense.

Davis Webb threw for 262 yards and one touchdown, and ran for a second score. But he also had three second-half interceptions as the Huskies pulled away with 38 straight points after Cal cut the deficit to 21-20 midway through the second quarter.

Browning did most of the work, finding Ross and Pettis open repeatedly downfield for big plays. Ross scored on TD catches of 60 and 67 yards, while Pettis caught a 32-yard TD pass and threw a 39-yarder to Darrell Daniels after taking a lateral from Browning in the first quarter.

Browning now has 34 touchdown passes this season, one more then Keith Price had for the Huskies in 2011.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: After coming in one spot behind one-loss Texas A&M in the first playoff rankings , the Huskies felt they had something to prove. Mission accomplished. The offense averaged more than 10 yards a play through three quarters, while the defense kept Webb in check most of the night.

California: Struggling on defense is nothing new for the Bears, who came into the game allowing more than 505.9 yards and 41.8 points per contest. The offense was a problem this game. Cal settled for field goals after starting in Washington territory on two first-half possessions and converted just 1 of 14 third downs.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Huskies should remain fourth in the AP poll .

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies host USC on Saturday.

California: The Bears play the other top team in the division when they visit Washington State on Saturday.