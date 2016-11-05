Converted quarterback Troy Hawthorne has become one of UNLV’s best defenders

Troy Hawthorne was once a quarterback buried in the UNLV football team’s depth chart. He asked for a position change believing he could contribute at wide receiver.

Instead, he was moved to safety. Fours years later, he’s one of the Rebels’ best defenders.

“I thought I could help the team more at another position and I wanted to get on the field more,” he said.

Hawthorne’s five years in Rebel program likely has three more games — the Rebels have a bye today, and host Wyoming next Saturday. His transformation from practice team player to key contributor wasn’t always easy, especially earlier this season.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Arizona native admits he wasn’t living up to the expectations as a leader in the secondary. He’s second on the team with 77 tackles, including four for loss. Yet, early on, he missed a tackle or two.

“He will be the first to tell you: Early in the year, we were a little frustrated with the way he was tackling,” UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said. “You are going to do one of two things. You are going to run for the hills or you are going to recommit yourself. The thing I am proud of with Troy, he recommitted himself to it. He did a really good job of looking at the things he needed to get better at and worked at it every day. He’s a solid guy for us.”

Like Hawthorne, the Rebels defense has been a work in progress.

In some games, such as limiting UCLA to 14 second-half points, the improvements are obvious. In others, giving up 446 yards against Colorado State or 446 against Hawaii hasn't been as memorable.

Hawthorne has one of the Rebels’ three interceptions this season. They rank No. 116 nationally in interceptions, 12 behind Nebraska and Utah’s 15. (Bright side: UNR has two interceptions.)

“I just want to do my part,” Hawthorne said. “I don’t pay attention to the stats. Just do my part and help the team win.”

The move from offense to defense came with one advantage. Hawthorne was a high school wide receiver and college quarterback. His knowledge of how offenses operate and how quarterbacks think provided a small edge when it came to defending them.

“That’s helped him quite a bit understanding offenses,” Sanchez said.

After the Wyoming game, UNLV travels to perennial Mountain West power Boise State for the final road game of the season. It hosts UNR in the Fremont Cannon rivalry game over Thanksgiving weekend.

Last season, the Rebels beat UNR in Reno for one of Hawthorne’s best UNLV memories. Another highlight came last season against Idaho State when he returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown. It was UNLV’s first interception return for a touchdown in five seasons.

The Rebels need to win out to reach a bowl game. Three seasons ago, Hawthorne was a special teams player when the Rebels lost to North Texas in the Heart of Texas Bowl.

He’d like one more chance at a bowl appearance.

“We can do it,” Hawthorne said of winning out. “We all believe we can do it.”

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21