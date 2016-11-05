For people of faith, Question 2 a display of forgiveness

I support Question 2, the ballot initiative to regulate marijuana like alcohol in Nevada.

As a person of faith, I, along with many other members of the communities of faith, care deeply about our children and our communities. Our current system of banning illicit drugs — marijuana in particular — and relying on law enforcement to enforce prohibition has not been effective, and this places our entire community at risk.

A regulated market with strict oversight makes it easier to enforce age restrictions than is possible now. It enables better oversight of what will be available to adults as well.

It is up to our churches, families and friends to persuade and educate each other and our children about drugs. The proposal before us makes it more likely that we can create and offer education programs, just as we have nationally with alcohol and cigarettes.

In Nevada, more than 5,000 people are arrested or cited for marijuana possession each year. They are saddled with criminal records, making it more difficult to get a job and potentially depriving them of public assistance and opportunities to get an education.

What is clear above all else is that arresting and incarcerating people for behavior that does not harm others does not work. Arresting someone and labeling them a criminal is itself a violent act. It may not inflict physical wounds — cuts and bruises — but it destroys lives, and it does not change behavior.

The best of our faith traditions call upon us to respond to individuals in trouble with drugs by engaging them, listening to them, offering alternatives, enriching their lives in all reasonable ways and, yes, loving them. People turn to drugs for the most part to ease pain. “Just Say No” was absurdly simplistic as social policy in the 1980s. It is no less so now.

Jesus never threatened arrests and jail. He reached out to the hearts of his listeners. He spoke constantly of mercy and forgiveness, healing and reconciliation. Jesus told the women caught in adultery to “sin no more.” He did not refer them to the local sheriff. The parable of the Prodigal Son is about forgiveness, not punishment.

Question 2 provides Nevada a path to a new, healthier approach that speaks to healing and forgiveness, not punishment without gain. I hope you will join me in supporting this initiative.

Rachel Baker is a minister in Las Vegas.