Giffords in Las Vegas speech, ‘stopping gun violence takes courage’

Ricardo Torres-Cortez / Las Vegas Sun

A mentally-ill gunman in 2012 fatally shot 20 children aged 6 and 7 years old and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

Almost two years earlier, Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona survived an assassination attempt where she was shot in the head during an event at Tucson grocery store. Six people were killed that day; 18 were shot.

Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, a retired U.S. Navy captain and astronaut, spoke today in Las Vegas to a tightly packed crowd of Question 1 proponents and volunteers. Question 1 calls for background checks on the private sale or transfer of guns.

Though Giffords once was caught in the crosshairs of a mass shooting, it’s the Sandy Hook incident that sprung her into action, Kelly said. The couple in 2013 started the Americans for Responsible Solutions, a national gun control advocacy group.

“Stopping gun violence takes courage; the courage to do what’s right; the courage of new ideas,” she told the Las Vegas crowd in a short but animated speech in which she increasingly pumped her left fist. “I’ve seen great courage when my life was on the line. Now is the time to come together (and) be responsible.”

“Democrats, Republicans, everyone, we must never stop fighting. Fight. Fight. Fight,” she concluded to hoots. “Be Bold; be Courageous; the nation is counting on you.”

The event served as a kickoff for a Nevadans for Background Checks statewide effort Saturday, in which dozens volunteers were set to knock on thousands of doors to talk to voters about Question 1.

Question 1, up for vote Tuesday, would tighten gun control by requiring anyone trying to transfer or sell a gun to go through a licensed dealer, who would in turn run a background check on the buyer.

Opponents of the initiative claim it would criminalize certain law-abiding and responsible gun owners.

Volunteer Bernice Bamburak, 49, spoke emotionally about gun violence, which she says affects everyone. She lost a cousin to it and a sister and law was also a victim, who “miraculously” survived gunshot wounds, she said.

Bamburak, who is part of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, has been canvassing local neighborhoods for months in favor of Question 1 and feels it’s going to pass.

Polls show a majority of Nevadans support the initiative, Kelly said.

“(But) we don’t want to be regretful on Nov. 9. We don’t want to wake up on Nov. 9 and say, ‘Hey we got really close and think what more could we have done,’” he said.

After the event, Giffords, Kelly, and Rich Martinez, another prominent gun control advocate, were headed to discuss gun violence and their efforts in a luncheon with law enforcement and gun violence victims.