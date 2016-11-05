Legal safety net leaves baseball fans at risk

Charlotte Knights via The New York Times

At Wednesday night’s glorious Game 7, there was only one real down moment for baseball. In the top of the seventh inning, a fan was knocked out cold by a scorching foul ball.

The incident was not shown on television. But Grant Cardone, a self-help author who was sitting close to her, took a short video shortly after the fan was hit that he then posted on Twitter. It shows a woman lying on the concrete, crying and bleeding from the mouth, as someone applies a towel. Shortly thereafter, he sent out a second video showing her being taken away on a stretcher, her head and neck immobilized.

This was the season that Major League Baseball was going to get serious about reducing the fan injuries caused by foul balls and broken bats. At the urging of the baseball commissioner, Rob Manfred, most teams extended their netting to the near ends of the dugouts. A handful went a step further, putting up nets that went to the far ends of the dugouts.

Let’s take a look at a sampling of the results.

May 15, Charlotte, North Carolina: James David, a 6-year-old boy attending a game between the Class AAA Charlotte Knights and Durham Bulls, spends several days in intensive care after his skull is fractured by a foul ball. “I was paying attention,” says his mother, Kristy. “I blinked my eye, and it hit him.”

July 26, Cleveland: A 75-year-old woman’s cheekbone is shattered and her eye is damaged by a foul ball. She has had multiple operations and is now housebound, her vision severely impaired.

Aug. 13, Montgomery, Alabama: Megan Floyd, a fan of the minor league Montgomery Biscuits, is behind the third-base dugout when a foul ball hits her squarely in the eye. Melanie Newman, who was broadcasting the game, writes on Twitter that Floyd’s injury is “the most horrifying thing I have witnessed live.” Several weeks after Floyd is hurt, her doctors conclude that her eye can’t be saved. They remove it.

Aug. 20, Philadelphia: Phillies shortstop Freddie Galvis hits — and hurts — a young girl sitting behind the third-base dugout. After the game, a visibly upset Galvis unloads.

“It’s 2016, and fans keep getting hit by foul balls when you’re supposed to have a net to protect the fans,” he says. “The fans give you the money, so you should protect them, right?”

“What if I broke all her teeth?” he adds. “What if I broke her nose? If I hit her in one eye and she loses that?”

No doubt, the extended nets have prevented some injuries. But the incidents I’ve just described strongly suggest something that seems pretty obvious: The new netting is in the wrong place.

The hardest-hit balls tend not to land in the space between home plate and the near end of the dugout, where the new netting has been placed. The real rockets go over the dugouts or into the field-level seats down the first- and third-base lines. Almost all of the badly injured fans this season were sitting in those seats.

I’ve written before about the reasons baseball hasn’t wanted to extend netting further: Many fans don’t want it; nets can hinder the intimacy between the fans and the players that baseball treasures; and, most heinously, the existence of the so-called “baseball rule,” which forces fans to assume any risk of injury during baseball games, and which the courts have consistently upheld.

If the baseball rule were to go away — and there are a handful of recent lawsuits that seem to be having some success in chipping away at it — you can bet that there would be netting protecting fans all the way to the foul poles. The fact that injured fans can’t sue has allowed baseball to look the other way, for far too long, ignoring the serious damage foul balls can cause.

Critics of the new netting complain that it is an example of the nanny state run amok — that, in percentage terms, the number of people who get hurt at games is minuscule. But with tens of thousands of balls flying into the seats every season, it’s also true that there is a 100 percent chance that a handful of fans will suffer truly terrible injuries. It is hard to see how preventing a woman from losing her eye, or a child from getting his skull fractured, is an example of the nanny state.

Eddie and Kristy David, the parents of James David, the young boy whose skull was fractured, told me that they felt “blessed and thankful” that his injuries hadn’t been worse. He had a concussion and bleeding in his brain, but he did not require surgery. He has a dent in his head, however, that will never go away.

James’ doctor won’t let him play sports for now. Worried about another concussion, the Davids insist that he wear a helmet when he is on a swing set or in the schoolyard. “It is a fear that we live with daily,” Kristy told me.

Not surprisingly, the Davids are strong advocates for netting that goes from foul pole to foul pole. After James’ injury, the Knights’ general manager at the time, Scotty Brown, told The Charlotte Observer that the team had no plans to extend its netting further.

The Knights have offered James a seat at another game, either behind the netting or in an enclosed suite. Eddie has asked his son several times if he wanted to go to a game. James has said no. Kristy said that she can’t bear to watch a baseball game on television, much less go to one.

When I reached out to Major League Baseball to ask how it thought the new netting had worked in preventing injuries, I was told that baseball “will be evaluating and reviewing the data” during the offseason.

Talking to the David family might be a good place to start.