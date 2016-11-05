No. 20 Penn State hammers Iowa 41-14

Chris Knight / Associated Press

Saquon Barkley accounted for 211 all-purpose yards, scored two touchdowns and No. 20 Penn State beat Iowa 41-14 on Saturday night.

Quarterback Trace McSorley completed 11 of 18 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns and added 40 rushing yards and another score on 14 carries for the Nittany Lions, who won their fifth straight Big Ten game for the first time since 2011.

The Nittany Lions (7-2, 5-1 Big Ten) scored on seven of 11 possessions and kept the pressure on after leading 24-7 at halftime.

Barkley scored on a 57-yard run in the first half and caught a 44-yard touchdown pass in the second. Receiver Saeed Blacknall also caught a touchdown for the Nittany Lions and Tyler Davis kicked two field goals as the Nittany Lions became bowl-eligible.

C.J. Beathard completed 18 of 26 passes for 204 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Hawkeyes (5-4, 3-3). He was sacked four times.

Running back Akrum Wadley caught a touchdown for Iowa and Jerminic Smith hauled in another with 6:30 to play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes hopes of competing for the West Division title for a second straight year took a big hit with No. 8 Wisconsin and Minnesota — both two-loss teams coming into the week — winning on Saturday. The Hawkeyes still have to face Michigan and Nebraska. A trip to Illinois two weeks from now will be Iowa's best shot at bowl eligibility.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions look like a completely different team than the one that began the season. The offense is clicking, the defense is formidable and the schedule should be relatively easy the rest of the way. Penn State's remaining opponents are a combined 9-18 and only Indiana has a winning record.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Penn State's well-rounded play coupled with losses bodes well for their chances to move up a few spots.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts No. 3 Michigan (9-0, 6-0) in a prime-time game at Kinnick Stadium.

Penn State: Pays at Indiana (5-4, 3-3) where the Nittany Lions are 7-1.